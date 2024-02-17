Kyrgyz Delegation On Visit To Tajikistan To Bolster Energy Sector Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 17. Tajikistan
and Kyrgyzstan discussed cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, these topics
were discussed during a meeting between the Minister of Energy of
Kyrgyzstan, Taalaibek Ibraev, and the Minister of Energy and Water
Resources of Tajikistan, Daler Juma. Ibraev and several Kyrgyz
energy sector officials are in Tajikistan for a three-day working
visit.
The main goal of the Kyrgyz energy delegation's visit is to
strengthen the relationship between the two countries in the energy
sector and to hold preliminary discussions on continuing work that
began after resolving border issues.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current situation
in the energy sector, projects aimed at industry development,
including the Kambarata HPP-1, construction of small hydropower
plants, green energy initiatives, thermal power plants, coal, the
CASA-1000 project, and addressing electricity problems in border
areas.
The Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan noted
that cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector has
been ongoing for a long time. He also emphasized that the CASA-1000
project is symbolic and expressed readiness for collaboration once
border issues are resolved.
As part of the visit, the Kyrgyz delegation visited the Dushanbe
Thermal Power Plant-2 and learned about its operations on-site.
Minister Ibraev highlighted that the exchange of experience gained
today in building thermal power plants, hydropower plants, and
modernizing the energy sector will play a significant role in
realizing future plans.
CASA-1000 is an infrastructure initiative designed to transmit
1,300 megawatts of surplus electricity from Central Asian
countries, specifically Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, to meet the high
electricity demands in South Asian countries, namely Afghanistan
and Pakistan.
Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have a common border of 970 km, but
some areas still require identification and marking. Meetings
between delegations are held alternately on the territory of each
country.
