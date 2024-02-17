Egypt, South Africa Explore Cooperation In Healthcare

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Ahmed El-Sobky, Chairperson of the General Authority for Health Care and General Supervisor of the Universal Health Insurance and Decent Life projects at the Ministry of Health and Population, met with Joseph Ntshikiwane Mashimbye, South African Ambassador to Egypt, and Fulufhilo Themele, First Secretary at the Embassy, to discuss ways to boost cooperation and exchange experiences in health care.

The meeting highlighted the Egyptian experience in health reform and comprehensive health coverage, as well as health governance. They also shared the successes and achievements of the Health Care Authority and their impact on the Egyptian healthcare system. They compared the health systems in Egypt and South Africa, the implementation of comprehensive health insurance, and the role of the private sector.

El-Sobky said that they explored the potential opportunities for cooperation with South Africa in medical tourism, health investment, and health expertise. He said that they considered allying with the largest hospital in South Africa,“Steiff Big Hospital,” to integrate medical tourism services and attract patients from the continent who would otherwise travel to India and Europe.

“We aim to make a joint investment with South Africa by establishing specialized clinics to provide medical tourism services in both countries,” El-Sobky said, adding that this was a golden opportunity to attract health investments from South Africa to Egypt after joining the BRICS group.

Mashimbye praised the breakthroughs made by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in all fields, especially the President's comprehensive health reform programme. He expressed his gratitude for President Al-Sisi's full support for improving health in Africa.

He also stressed the unified position of the Egyptian and South African presidents in supporting the Palestinian cause and providing humanitarian aid to Gaza. He commended the efforts of the Egyptian health sector to treat large numbers of infected people and offer them the best health services possible.

“I did not expect this breakthrough achieved by the Egyptian Health Care Authority in developing the health services for citizens, governing the health system, and relying completely on technology,” he added.