Enemy Shells Kherson Region 15 Times Over Past Day, Injuring Two Civilians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the Kherson region 15 times over the past day, wounding two people.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 15 attacks, firing 46 shells, using mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, and UAVs. Russian troops hit residential areas of settlements in the region," he said.

Two civilians were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army attacked Kherson on the morning of February 16.

Illustrative photo