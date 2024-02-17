Enemy Shells Kherson Region 15 Times Over Past Day, Injuring Two Civilians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the Kherson region 15 times over the past day, wounding two people.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"Over the past day, the enemy launched 15 attacks, firing 46 shells, using mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, and UAVs. Russian troops hit residential areas of settlements in the region," he said. Read also:
Mercenaries from Africa appear in occupied Kherson
region
Two civilians were injured as a result of Russian aggression.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army attacked Kherson on the morning of February 16.
Illustrative photo
MENAFN17022024000193011044ID1107863498
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.