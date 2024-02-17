US Supports Baku's Climate Priorities At COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Jeffrey Pyatt wrote
on his page on social network "X" that the U.S. supports Baku's
climate priorities within the framework of the 29th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change COP29, Azernews reports
"The meeting with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov
is aimed at discussing support for Baku's COP29 climate priorities,
reducing methane emissions, and diversifying energy routes and
supplies in the Caspian region," the publication reads.
This year Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change - COP29. The decision was made at the plenary session of
COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will host about
70-80 thousand foreign guests within two weeks.
