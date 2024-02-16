Cholera Vaccine Shortage Hits Southern And Eastern Africa

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A severe cholera outbreak has hit southern Africa hard, creating a critical vaccine shortage during the worst episode in years.



Because of this, the International Coordinating Group (ICG had to switch to a single-dose vaccine strategy.



This move aims to manage the vaccine scarcity amid a global spike in cases, affecting over 29 nations, such as Haiti, Malawi, and Syria.



This strategy adapts to the rising, widespread outbreaks fueled by environmental and social factors limiting clean water access.



Eastern and Southern Africa face a daunting challenge, with more than 200,000 reported infections and 3,000 deaths since 2023.



Zambia and Zimbabwe report thousands of cases, many among children.







UNICEF stresses the need for a broad response, emphasizing the crisis's impact on children and their education.



The WHO notes an alarming increase in cholera cases in Africa, with a 30% rise in January 2023 compared to all of last year.



Malawi has been especially hard-hit, marking its worst outbreak in two decades. Conflicts and extreme weather worsen the spread.



The WHO's efforts focus on enhancing disease control, prevention, treatment, and community support.



The vaccine shortage reveals deep inequalities in medicine access for less wealthy nations. Malawi's situation calls for urgent action to improve vaccine availability.



AHF urges vaccine producers to share patents, advocating for a collective effort to stockpile vaccines globally.



This crisis underscores the vital need for worldwide collaboration and public health investment to tackle infectious diseases effectively.



It shows how essential vaccines are unevenly accessible, highlighting the importance of global unity and proactive public health strategies to combat such outbreaks.

Background

The cholera vaccine shortage in Africa arises from a global demand surge, limited production capacity, and distribution challenges.



The global stockpile, managed by entities like WHO and UNICEF, is under pressure due to increased outbreaks worldwide.



Few manufacturers can't quickly meet the spike in demand, compounded by logistical hurdles in remote areas with poor infrastructure.



Additionally, financial and political constraints hinder vaccine procurement and distribution efforts.



Addressing this crisis requires boosting production, enhancing distribution logistics, and increasing public health investments to ensure vaccines reach those in need.

