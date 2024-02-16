Brazil-U.S. High-Level Talks Scheduled Next Week

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Next week, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil will host U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brasília.



The U.S. confirmed this meeting, set to discuss crucial bilateral and global matters, on February 16, 2024.



While specific details are pending, their conversation is part of Blinken's broader visit to South America, including stops in Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires from February 20 to 23.



This dialogue is poised to address pivotal issues like the Gaza Strip tensions, the Israel-Hamas conflict, and the Ukraine-Russia war.



The U.S. plans to affirm its support for Brazil's G20 leadership , underscore the partnership on labor rights, promote clean energy collaboration, and mark 200 years of diplomatic ties.







In Rio, Blinken will join a G20 meeting, engaging with the world's major industrial powers, the EU, and the African Union.



The agenda focuses on fostering peace and social inclusion, reducing inequality and hunger, combating climate change, and enhancing global governance.



Blinken will also travel to Buenos Aires to meet with President Javier Milei.



They will delve into topics such as sustainable growth, democracy, human rights, critical minerals, and trade enhancements.



These talks shed light on the interconnected nature of these issues and their importance for international relations and policy.

