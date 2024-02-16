FAO Representative In Azerbaijan Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Head of the UN
Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) Partnership and
Coordination Office in Azerbaijan Nasar Hayat has sent a
congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in
the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.
"Your Excellency,
On behalf of the FAO Partnership and Liaison Office in
Azerbaijan, it is my honour to extend my heartfelt congratulations
on your reelection and inauguration as the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate the continued
commitment of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United
Nations in Azerbaijan to support Azerbaijan's sustainable,
agricultural development, in line with the FAO's Strategic
Framework 2022-31 focusing on Better Production, Better Nutrition,
Better Environment and Better Life, leaving no one behind. We stand
ready to support the Republic of Azerbaijan in hosting the 2024
Conference of Parties (COP29) in Baku later this year in the areas
under our mandate.
Under your leadership and guidance, I look forward to our
continued partnership and cooperation between the Government of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the Food and Agriculture Organization in
Azerbaijan.
Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest
consideration", the letter says.
MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107862639
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.