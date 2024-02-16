Friday Morning Blackout In Casco Viejo

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Residents and merchants of Casco Viejo in the town of San Felipe were left without electricity service for several hours on Friday morning, February 16.

They reported that the incident occurred in the early morning hours near Plaza Bolívar, close to the Presidency of the Republic. According to witnesses, some transformers had exploded.

Personnel from Naturgy, an electricity distribution company, arrived at the scene to restore the service.