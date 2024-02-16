               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Friday Morning Blackout In Casco Viejo


2/16/2024 2:16:07 PM

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Residents and merchants of Casco Viejo in the town of San Felipe were left without electricity service for several hours on Friday morning, February 16.

They reported that the incident occurred in the early morning hours near Plaza Bolívar, close to the Presidency of the Republic. According to witnesses, some transformers had exploded.

Personnel from Naturgy, an electricity distribution company, arrived at the scene to restore the service.

MENAFN16022024000218011062ID1107862265

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search