U-Haul Opens At Former Winchester Storage In Sedalia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEDALIA, Mo., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® has purchased the former Winchester Storage facility at 1400 Winchester Drive to better serve its customers in the Sedalia community.

The property was acquired on Jan. 25.

U-Haul has purchased the former Winchester Storage facility at 1400 Winchester Drive to better serve its customers in the Sedalia community. (PRNewsfoto/U-Haul International, Inc.)

Now U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sedalia, the facility offers 15 drive-up buildings with a total of 607 self-storage units . The 10 property also has 13 enclosed RV parking spaces and 42 outdoor RV parking spaces.



"Reusing an existing self-storage facility is efficient, cost-effective and practical," said Aaron Self, U-Haul Company of Missouri president. "We are able to leverage the existing infrastructure here, which provides a strong foundation for the products and services we will offer."

Customers now have access to U-Haul truck and

trailer rentals , boxes, moving supplies, towing equipment and more.

"Sedalia is a popular stop between Kansas City and the Lake of the Ozarks," Self added. "This location is convenient and lets us serve the customer base that travels between these destinations as well as the locals in Pettis County."

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes®

that are shared hundreds of times before

being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year .

