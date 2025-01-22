Justice Minister, French Ambassador Discuss Legal Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Justice Bassam Talhouni on Wednesday met with French Ambassador to Jordan Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison on Wednesday to discuss boosting cooperation and enhancing the justice sector.

The meeting reviewed existing agreements between the two countries and explored mechanisms for enhancing coordination in legal and judicial affairs, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Discussions also touched on issues of mutual interest, reinforcing the commitment to deepening collaboration.

Talhouni highlighted the strong ties between Jordan and France, stressing the importance of sustained cooperation in the legal and judicial sectors.

Le Cour Grandmaison commended the partnership between the two countries and expressed optimism regarding advancing legal cooperation and maintaining coordination across various areas of mutual concern.

Jordan and France have several international agreements in the legal and judicial domain.