Theater Benefit For Israel: Soroka Friends Hosts Exclusive Evening Of Friendship & Philanthropy At The Rubell Museum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Soroka Friends Hosts Theater Benefit for Israel in Miami

Miami New Drama Featured L-R Marco Ramirez, Carmen Pelaez, Michel Hausmann, Aurin Squire and Tatiana Pandiani

Soroka Medical Center is Israel's Leading Healthcare Institution

- Mera RubellMIAMI, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soroka Friends are hosting a benefit at Miami's Rubell Museum on Thursday Feb 29, featuring a cutting-edge theater experience produced by the Miami New Drama. This collaboration of American Friends of Soroka Medical Center (AFS) and the Miami New Drama showcases an extraordinary and intimate artistic experience: "The Museum Plays". Conceived, created, and directed by Michel Hausmann, this immersive theatrical performance brings the artwork of the Rubell Museum to life, offering attendees a unique and unforgettable experience. Proceeds will support Soroka Medical Center's humanitarian mission and leadership role in healing Israel's wounded. Learn more and reserve your spot at Soroka/Theater . Tickets begin at $180.Soroka Medical Center is widely recognized as a center of medical excellence, serving as the sole major medical center for the 1.2 million residents of Israel's Negev region. It is situated 22 miles from Gaza. As the horrors of October 7th unfolded, Soroka faced its greatest challenge yet, responding to the largest hospital mass-casualty event in history. Despite the unfathomable circumstances, Soroka's dedicated staff responded with unwavering commitment and resilience, treating 680 wounded within the first day. Today, Soroka leads the medical response to the war, fulfilling its responsibility to heal Israel's wounded.This innovative fusion of art and theater aligns with Soroka Medical Center's understanding of the importance of holistic care in the healing process for any individual. "The Museum Plays" draws inspiration from the profound impact of art on the human spirit, weaving together narratives inspired by the works of esteemed artists Alfonso Gonzalez Jr., Jenna Gribbon, Glenn Ligon, Kaari Upson, and Kehinde Wiley. Through these captivating plays, attendees will embark on a journey that explores the transformative power of creativity and expression.The generosity of attendees will directly contribute to Soroka's mission to deliver exceptional medical care and support to all those it serves, fortifying its commitment to proactive and outstanding medical care to all the residents of Israel's south, especially during this critical period. Join us for an unforgettable evening supporting Soroka Medical Center and celebrate the transformative power of art and healing. For more details and to RSVP: Soroka /Theater.About AFS and Soroka Medical CenterAmerican Friends of Soroka Medical Center Inc. is a New York State 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. AFS is a community of individuals, families, foundations and businesses dedicated to supporting the vision and lifesaving work of the Soroka Medical Center.Soroka Medical Center is Israel's leading healthcare institution providing world-class healthcare for all. Located in Be'er Sheva, it is the sole medical center in the entire Negev, one of the country's most diverse and fastest-growing areas. Soroka serves over 1.2 million residents, including over 400,000 children, in a region that comprises 60% of Israel's land. With two medical schools, a proven record of producing groundbreaking research and life-saving treatments and an extraordinary staff, Soroka offers exceptional healthcare for all, regardless of race, religion, or politics. It is home to The Legacy Heritage Oncology Center and Dr. Larry Norton Institute, the Margery Price Breast Health Center, The Vivian and Seymour Milstein Trauma Recovery Center and other notable world-renowned centers of excellence. This unique institution, founded in 1959, exemplifies a deep commitment to outstanding medical care, peaceful coexistence in action and medical research that has a global impact. Soroka.About Miami New DramaMiami New Drama (Michel Hausmann Founder/Artistic Director; Nick Richberg Managing Director) is a nonprofit professional theater company based in Miami Beach, Florida. It's the largest bilingual theatre in the country committed to artistic excellence and groundbreaking work, with a vision of theater as a powerful form of social engagement. In residence at the historic Colony Theatre on Miami Beach, the company focuses on the development of new plays and musicals in both English and Spanish, most notably 7 Deadly Sins, winner of the 2021 Drama League Award for Outstanding Interactive or Socially-Distanced Theater, the world premiere development of the new Louis Armstrong musical A Wonderful World, Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard written and directed by Moisés Kaufman, Papá Cuatro conceived by Juan Souki, the 20th anniversary production of Anna in the Tropics written and directed by Nilo Cruz, When Monica Met Hillary by Winter Miller, The Cuban Vote by Carmen Pelaez, Puras Cosas Maravillosas by Duncan Macmillan, the first ever multilingual adaptation of Thornton Wilder's classic Our Town, The Cubans by Michael Leon, Confessions of a Cocaine Cowboy by Billy Corben & Aurin Squire, Queen of Basel by Hilary Bettis, ¡Viva La Parranda! by Betsayda Machado and La Parranda El Clavo in collaboration with Juan Souki, and Gente Ociosa by Karin Valecillos. Miami New Drama is the winner of two Knight Arts Challenge awards and a Knight New Works Miami Award from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. It was the 2018 and 2022 Miami New Times Best Theater for Drama and was honored with the Thornton Wilder Prize in 2022.

Rahel Shamailova

American Friends of Soroka Medical Center

+1 9147259070

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube