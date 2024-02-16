Hungary Counts On Türkiye-Crossed Azerbaijani Gas Supplies In April - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Supplies of
natural gas from Azerbaijan through Türkiye will start in April
this year, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter
Szijjártó in an interview with Turkish Anadolu Agency news company,
Trend reports.
He emphasized that, for the first time, Türkiye will export gas
to a country other than its direct neighbor.
"Trade with members of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
has increased significantly. Starting this year, we will start
buying gas from Azerbaijan and Türkiye," the Hungarian foreign
minister said.
When discussing natural gas deliveries from Azerbaijan to
Hungary via Türkiye, Szijjártó stressed the signing of a contract
for 275 million cubic meters.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107861470
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.