Hungary Counts On Türkiye-Crossed Azerbaijani Gas Supplies In April - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Supplies of natural gas from Azerbaijan through Türkiye will start in April this year, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijjártó in an interview with Turkish Anadolu Agency news company, Trend reports.

He emphasized that, for the first time, Türkiye will export gas to a country other than its direct neighbor.

"Trade with members of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has increased significantly. Starting this year, we will start buying gas from Azerbaijan and Türkiye," the Hungarian foreign minister said.

When discussing natural gas deliveries from Azerbaijan to Hungary via Türkiye, Szijjártó stressed the signing of a contract for 275 million cubic meters.

