Oneearth Foundation Announces Drive Against Plastic Pollution Campaign To Combat Marine Plastic Pollution In Goa

15th February, 2024: OneEarth Foundation, a leading non-profit organization committed to environmental sustainability, is set to embark on a unique campaign titled "Drive Against Plastic Pollution" to raise awareness about the critical issue of marine plastic pollution and its impact on Goa's coastlines and marine biodiversity.



The campaign, which is part of OneEarth Foundation's larger "Wave of Change" initiative, will involve a 120-kilometer kayak expedition across the Goan coastline, engaging communities through beach cleanups, school and college workshops, mangrove cleanups, educational walks, and ghost net awareness programs. The campaign was started today by Keri Sarpanch Dharti Nagoji and attended by students of New English High School.



"Harnessing the power of local communities, OneEarth Foundation has launched a groundbreaking campaign in Goa. This 30-day-long initiative, from February 1st to March 1st, empowers Goans, especially the younger generation, to become active warriors against plastic pollution. This strategic effort holds immense promise for protecting Goa's precious coastal ecosystems and securing a sustainable future for generations to come, said Ferdin Sylvester, Co-Founder & Director of OneEarth Foundation.



The first 15-day of the campaign was focused on raising awareness among students through workshops and seminars held in schools, which aimed to educate them about the initiative and invite them to participate actively", he explained.



The collected plastic waste will be sent for processing to ensure it never ends up back in the ocean. The entire campaign will be documented in a film capturing the journey, the people involved, the challenges faced, and the impact of collective action against plastic pollution. This documentary aims to inspire similar actions worldwide.



OneEarth Foundation now invites individuals, communities, and organizations to join their efforts in tackling this critical environmental issue. By participating, you can contribute to a cleaner, healthier ocean and protect the natural beauty of Goa's shores.





About OneEarth Foundation



OneEarth Foundation is a leading non-profit organization with a profound commitment to circularity, climate action, and coastal ecosystem preservation. Their vision is to implement a sustainable circular system through innovation, community building, and local & global cooperation.





