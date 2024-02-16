Azerbaijani Army Positions Subjected To Fire

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. On February 16,
at 12:50, units of the Armenian armed forces from the positions
stationed in the direction of the Gunashli settlement of the
Basarkechar region using large-caliber weapons subjected to fire
the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the
Tazakend settlement of the Dashkasan region, Trend reports.
"Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the
mentioned direction," the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan said in
a statement.
MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107860906
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.