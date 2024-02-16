The Slitter Rewinder Machine For Medical Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) A new challenge for Temac: designing and building a slitter machine with 3 motors with unwinding/winding function for a company in the medical sector.

CASSANO MAGNAGO, VARESE, ITALIA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Temac, leading Italian company in the construction of slitter rewinder and special machines, is renowned for its experience in handling even the most difficult materials, such as those used in the medical sector: thanks to the use of the latest generation cutting systems, HDPE-based non-woven fabric has been cut without producing fraying fibers.This refined model of cutter, an SVD 1010, also stands out for the system of triple passage of the material on 3 different rollers and at different times of processing, designed to avoid even the smallest crease or wrinkle: the cylinders are placed between the winding, cutting and unwinding part, with the function of guiding and conveying the material.And given the industry, it's understandable that aluminum solutions have been favored: they help to meet the strict tolerances for medical equipment and devices, as well as meet stringent cleaning and sterilization requirements. In addition, a stainless-steel tank has been placed under the aluminium joining platform to avoid any physical contact between the film processed in the area under the platform and the ground: once again, a very customized and extremely effective solution.Among the various unloading solutions studied, a "hybrid discharge" was chosen, completed by an unloading trolley: not only has physical contact with the processed rolls been minimized, but management by machine operators has also been simplified, an aspect to be taken into great consideration today.Always with a user-friendly perspective, Temac has designed a compact electrical panel of easy accessibility located inside the structure of the machine itself, and mounted on a special frame that can be opened for maximum flexibility and simplicity in routine maintenance.This SVD 1010 is actually a "native 4.0" machine, that's to say it has a real industrial PC for the supervision and control of all machine states: this is a simple and intuitive HMI interface for Industry 4.0, with high-contrast graphics and contextual help on all touch keys.Thanks to the IP65 fanless industrial Panel PC with 15.6 Touch-Screen, the interactivity opens up (also for remote assistance), where previously, with the operator panel only, it was very limited. But now, transparency on communication is guaranteed towards all devices and development environments with Windows language.SMARTECH: this is the name of the new generation of Temac native 4.0 slitters.Like all the latest generation Temac cutters, the SVD 1010 is also equipped with an independent "shaftless" unwinding unit without shaft, equipped with lateral movement completely controlled by a SERVO MOTORS system driven by FULL DIGITAL INVERTER.This state-of-the-art system makes it possible to move the mother reel arms independently or at the same time, allowing the reel to be gripped even when it is not positioned in the centre of the unwinding area. In addition, all the controls of the unwinding unit are implemented by means of a very ergonomic wireless radio push-button panel aimed at maximum operator safety.The SVD 1010 cutter is part of the ECOSYSTEMAC series, a line of "green" machines that combine attention to reduced environmental impact, health and safety and guarantee high added value in terms of yield and eco-sustainability at every stage of the production process.Experience, wits and green sensitivity are the qualities of Temac machines: they offer top automation, drastically reduce machine downtime, improve performance and always guarantee reliability and versatility, as well as easy use by the operator.TEMAC (Italy)Contacts:Tel. +39 0331 661204...

