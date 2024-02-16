Alstef Automates Bank Of France's New Banknote Printing Facility Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) The Banque de France, or Bank of France, has launched a large-scale project to build a new plant in Vic-Le-Comte, France, which already houses a paper mill, creating a global banknote production hub at the cutting edge of technological innovation.

The new, highly secure building will house both printing and logistics activities. Process automation was entrusted to Alstef Group , who will supply a logistics system including a high-bay warehouse served by four stacker cranes within an automated“greenhouse”.

Flow management will be handled by a fleet of automated guided vehicles and/or autonomous mobile robots comprising 10 of Alstef's“Turtle” AGV-AMRs Loadstar machines equipped with roller conveyors, as well as 10 GL 10.1 AGVs.

The system will be managed by Opal, the WCS developed by Alstef Group, for control and visualization of all equipment and logistics operations within the site.

This ambitious project will enable the Bank of France to maintain its competitiveness and secure the future of its banknote business, while creating a site that is highly secure, modern, and environmentally friendly.

