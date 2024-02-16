Kumtor Deposit In Kyrgyzstan Starts Underground Gold Mining

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 16. Gold mining using underground methods has commenced at the Kumtor deposit in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the project was launched by the First Deputy Chairman, Adylbek Kasymaliev. Kasymaliev noted that this method of ore extraction will contribute to an increase in gold production, as well as a reduction in negative environmental impacts, including on glaciers.

"We hope for the successful implementation of this project, considering its ecological significance and economic efficiency," he said.

According to Almazbek Baryktabasov, President of Kumtor Gold Company, the developed technical and economic justification for the underground gold mining project speaks to its economic efficiency. Preliminary data suggests that using underground mining methods will yield 115 tons of gold.

The Kumtor gold mine is one of the largest in Central Asia. Kumtor Gold Company operates the Kumtor mine and oversees the entire production cycle. In 2022, Kumtor produced 17.3 tons of gold. All gold produced at the Kumtor mine is purchased by Kyrgyzaltyn JSC.