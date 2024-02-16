Kumtor Deposit In Kyrgyzstan Starts Underground Gold Mining

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 16. Gold mining
using underground methods has commenced at the Kumtor deposit in
Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.
According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the project
was launched by the First Deputy Chairman, Adylbek Kasymaliev.
Kasymaliev noted that this method of ore extraction will contribute
to an increase in gold production, as well as a reduction in
negative environmental impacts, including on glaciers.
"We hope for the successful implementation of this project,
considering its ecological significance and economic efficiency,"
he said.
According to Almazbek Baryktabasov, President of Kumtor Gold
Company, the developed technical and economic justification for the
underground gold mining project speaks to its economic efficiency.
Preliminary data suggests that using underground mining methods
will yield 115 tons of gold.
The Kumtor gold mine is one of the largest in Central Asia.
Kumtor Gold Company operates the Kumtor mine and oversees the
entire production cycle. In 2022, Kumtor produced 17.3 tons of
gold. All gold produced at the Kumtor mine is purchased by
Kyrgyzaltyn JSC.
MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107860098
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.