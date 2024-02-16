Stargent And GXC Partner To Deliver Private Cellular Network Solutions.

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 15, 2024 6:36 am - Stargent, a leader in connectivity solutions, and GXC, a highly recognized provider of private cellular networks, have partnered to provide clients with customized private cellular network solutions.

GXC's groundbreaking private cellular network solutions allow Stargent's clients to deploy connectivity solutions with endless use cases, delivering mission-critical data where and when you need it. GXC's enterprise private network is built on a cellular mesh architecture designed for hard-to-reach locations without fiber, allowing for easier and faster deployment while providing a cellular network's full coverage and capacity wherever power is available. Together, Stargent and GXC will deliver customized solutions that ensure enhanced security, resilience, and scalability for supporting business-critical connectivity.

“We are delighted to partner with Stargent, which has earned an outstanding reputation for its broad solutions portfolio and deep expertise in helping companies leverage advanced technology to improve performance,” said Allen Proithis, GXC's chief executive officer.“The combination of GXC's market-leading private cellular solutions with Stargent's IoT and commercial offerings enable businesses to cost-effectively expand network coverage with superior reliability and flexibility compared to other network infrastructures.”

“Stargent is thrilled to partner with GXC. Their innovative cellular mesh network offers Stargent's clients a flexible, scalable tool to construct world-class networks, delivering incredible value. Their Onyx Portal delivers on the vision of making private cellular technology manageable, and the all-in-one view is exactly what our clients have been seeking,” Jon Reedy, CEO and Founder of Stargent.

Combining GXC's mesh technology, Onyx Portal, with cost savings, easy implementation, and the ability to scale, plus Stargent's unmatched customer service, makes for an unparalleled user experience for Stargent's clients.

About Stargent

Founded in 2018, Stargent is a Texas-based value-added distributor specializing in cellular, RFID, IoT, and broadband solutions for enterprise and industrial clients. Stargent enables our clients to deploy connectivity solutions with endless use cases to deliver mission-critical data where and when you need it. Focused on customer service, the Stargent team has developed a proven process to ensure customer success. Our consultative sales process lets our clients focus on business outcomes and leave the technical details to us.

About GXC

Founded in 2016, GXC is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking private cellular network solutions for enterprises. Through its turnkey proprietary platform, GXC Onyx, the company delivers comprehensive indoor and outdoor connectivity, enabling highly secure, resilient, and scalable coverage that supports critical business operations in manufacturing, logistics, transportation, agriculture, and other commercial industries. GXC is the only provider to offer private cellular mesh technology, building this capability based on years of advanced research. The company partners with leading technology providers and systems integrators to ensure that each system is professionally deployed and meets the expectations of sophisticated enterprises.