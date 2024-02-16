(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 15, 2024 6:03 pm - A powerful book with an important anti-war message for our times

ISBN #978-1839759208

"Return to Eden: The Wilderness Years" by Elegy is published

About the Author:

The prologue of Return to Eden - The Wilderness Years emphasises the author's passionate and long-held views on all wars old and especially that presently being revisited on the humanity in the Middle East orchestrated by what he refers to as the Autumn Men and the consequences of their actions on their dazed and lost victims.



Amazon book review:

dmreading1014

5.0 out of 5 stars an absorbing account of the loss of innocence

Reviewed in the UK on 6 April 2022

"This is the prequel to Return to Eden: The Wonderfilled Years.

It is a reflective auto-biography written in a whimsical manner about the author's youthful years growing up in a difficult post-wartime environment.

Elegy's writing style is marvellous as he takes us on a journey through the foggy ruins of time, with "countless memorials in towns and villages across the cold and colourless country".

One man's apology to his youthful years."



Extract from "Return to Eden: The Wilderness Years":

“England in the time of his boyhood was a cold and colourless country.

They had seen to that, the Autumn Men.

They who had been lifted high, the old men of his country and other countries, who in the autumn of their years, reflecting on the unfulfilled promise of their youth, and their failures as yet unredeemed, feeling as any old man adrift alone on a small boat, sails broken, oars lost, swept hopelessly onward towards the deafening roar of the approaching weir, might feel, decided that too few had sweetly and honourably been called.

So call out the young men, wide-eyed and brave of heart, to don uniform, bid sweethearts farewell and forfeit their future.

And murder in the name of God.

Until they too are harvested 'neath the Autumn Men's sickle.

And the lark song is stilled as passing bells are heard anew.”

“Return to Eden: The Wilderness Years” by Elegy (Grosvenor House Publishing, March 2022).

This book is available in hardback from Amazon at:



and from major book retailers like Waterstones, Foyles, Books Online, Alibris, AbeBooks and Blackwells:





