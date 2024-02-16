Renowned Media Personality Dr. Sandeep Marwah Invited To Gandhi Smriti On 30Th January

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, had the distinct honor of being invited to the prestigious Gandhi Smriti on the solemn occasion of 30th January, marking the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhiï¿1⁄2s martyrdom.



The event, which was organized by Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, witnessed the convergence of eminent personalities from various spheres of influence including political, diplomatic, and social circles. Notable attendees included the Honï¿1⁄2ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankar, the esteemed Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, and the Vice President of Gandhi Samriti, Shri Vijay Goel.



The commemorative program commenced with a Sarvadharma prayer meeting and devotional music program, paying homage to the indelible legacy of Gandhiji. Distinguished guests, including Dr. Sandeep Marwah, participated in this solemn occasion, symbolizing unity and reverence towards Mahatma Gandhiï¿1⁄2s ideals.



As part of the 76th Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhiï¿1⁄2s Martyrdom, an inter-faith prayer meeting was held, wherein dignitaries such as Vice President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Minister of State for Culture & External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, gathered to pay humble tribute to the Father of the Nation.



The ambiance reverberated with spiritual resonance as the renowned singer Sadhana Sargam and a group of 300 school children enthralled the audience with soul-stirring Bhakti Sangeet, including beloved bhajans of Bapu, echoing the timeless teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be part of such a significant event, emphasizing the importance of perpetuating Gandhian principles in todayï¿1⁄2s world.





