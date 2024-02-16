Gamecostudios, Showcase Prestigious Projects

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 15, 2024 2:36 am - GamecoStudios, a French game Art outsourcing studio, showcases some of his recent collaborations with prestigious clients.

The Gamecostudios team is proud to showcase some of the recent game projects done over the last few years.

GamecoStudios always provided high quality game Art Outsourcing services to Game Publishers and Developers. GamecoStudios helped studios and publishers to create great video games for more than twenty years on concept Art, characters, environments, props and animations on different game engines like Unreal and Unity. We worked for every platform possible in the last twenty years like PC,consoles, smartphones and VR !

Now, we are proud to share some of the most exciting projects we did during the last years. All these projects are visible on our website with the links below :

Ghost Recon : Breakpoint from Ubisoft where we did a great amount of concept Art for characters, environments, and stealth drones.

Crime Boss : Rockay city published by 505 games. We made 3D environment in Unreal engine, characters and props between 2021 and 2022.

PUBG from Krafton with Character clothes concept and animated nameplates.

About GamecoStudios :

GamecoStudios is a premium Art outsourcing studio, based in Paris, France. It was founded by Nicolas Bonvalet and Regis Carlier, two veterans of the game industry. It provides premium quality digital Art for the entertainment industry, with a broad range of services including concept Art, illustration, 3D modeling , animation.

The Gamecostudios team is built around a vast portfolio of seasoned artists with an international database

GamecoStudios works with a wide array of international video game companies. With hundreds of projects successfully achieved, GamecoStudios has quickly become the largest art outsourcing partner in France.

With its team of first class international Concept and 3D Artists, Animators and Directors, GamecoStudios can handle any size and any style of outsourced projects within the schedule, with great quality and fair price.

