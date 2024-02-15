UP STF Arrests Three Drug Peddlers In Lucknow

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 16 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested three drug peddlers for supplying narcotics, including MDMA and Charas, from Gomti Nagar in Lucknow.

The arrests were made on Thursday evening, said an official.

According to the STF official, the three have been identified as Ahsan Afzal Khan, Deepak Kumar Gupta and Karan Mehta, all residents of Lucknow.

The authorities seized 66 grams of MDMA and 500 grams of Charas valued at Rs 40 lakh from them.

Officials said that these drugs were intended for distribution not only to students residing in rented accommodations in Indira Nagar and Chinhat areas but also to the pubs, bars, and hotels in the vicinity.

The officials added that Ahsan Afzal Khan is suspected to be the mastermind behind this drug operation.

--IANS

amita/dpb