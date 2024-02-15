SAM Acquires Precisionpoint, Inc.

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) SAM further solidifies its position as the most technically advanced professional Geospatial and Inspection firm in North America.





AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SAM (the“Company”), the nation's leading provider of professional Geospatial and Inspection services across the utility, transportation, and broader infrastructure markets, today announced that it has acquired PrecisionPoint, Inc. (PPI). PPI is an innovative 3D laser scanning to Building Information Modeling (BIM) firm located in the Indianapolis metropolitan area. This acquisition strategically aligns with our existing portfolio of Managed Geospatial Services



and bolsters our resources in the region.

Since its inception in 2009, PPI has assisted Architecture, Engineering, and Construction professionals in accelerating the data collection and documentation processes for facilities and infrastructure. PrecisionPoint will join the Managed Geospatial Services



business unit that is chartered with advancing data acquisition, improving analysis, and developing predictive analytics that redefine and transform how infrastructure assets are built and managed throughout their lifecycle.

“We are thrilled to welcome PrecisionPoint into the SAM family ,” said SAM President and CEO, Chris Solomon .“This strategic integration is poised to create new opportunities to leverage state-of-the-art scanning and BIM services that enhance informed decisions that support our clients' strategic business objectives.”

SAM continues to pursue a bold strategic growth strategy, both organic and inorganic, with a focus on adding the capabilities and competencies that strengthen our Managed Geospatial Services



strategy and deliver the outcomes that our clients seek. Business owners interested in learning more about SAM's M&A strategy and the benefits of partnering with SAM should visit the“Mergers & Acquisitions” page on the SAM website.

ABOUT SAM

SAM has built a reputation as a trusted, knowledgeable, and innovative partner.

As the nation's largest Geospatial and Inspection services firm, we provide practical, accurate, and high-fidelity deliverables to enhance decision-making, mitigate risks, achieve strategic objectives, and drive costs out of our clients' business. Our vision is to advance spatial data acquisition, improve analysis capabilities, and develop predictive analytics to redefine and transform how infrastructure assets are developed and managed throughout their lifecycles.

SAM's licensed professionals transform petabytes of complex spatial data into intelligent insights in a holistic Managed Geospatial Services



framework. Managed Geospatial Services



is the digital ecosystem that simplifies the complicated so our clients can achieve the impactful outcomes that drive their business forward.

