World Wi-Fi Industry Research Report 2023-2028: Case Studies Highlight Wi-Fi Solutions' Role In Urban Connectivity And Business Productivity

Wi-Fi market size is expected to grow from USD 14.5 billion in 2023 to USD 39.4 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.2%

The market study covers the Wi-Fi management market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments, such as offering, density, location type, application, and region. It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The exponential growth of internet-enabled devices, from smartphones to smart home appliances, fuels the demand for ubiquitous and high-speed wireless connectivity. Also, government initiatives promoting digital inclusion and smart city projects contribute significantly, enhancing public Wi-Fi infrastructure.

Among hardware, access point to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Access points are used to connect wireless devices, also known as smart devices, to any network for internet connectivity. These points are also known as Wireless Access Points (WAPs). The main function of access points is to behave as a medium for transmitting wireless signals. The increasing internet penetration worldwide drives the demand for Wi-Fi infrastructure, with access points being essential components for creating wireless networks.

Among density, enterprise-class Wi-Fi holds the highest market share during the forecast period.

An enterprise-class wireless network is more than just a collection of Wi-Fi Access Points (APs). At the minimum, it is characterized by superior security and performance, centralized configuration and management, and a much higher capacity for user density. The need for businesses to ensure consistent and fast internet connectivity to minimize their downtime will drive the market.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Countries in Asia Pacific are undergoing rapid urbanization, leading to increased demand for Wi-Fi in urban areas, public spaces, transportation hubs, and smart city initiatives. Also, due to digital transformation across various sectors, businesses are adopting digital technologies, cloud services, and IoT solutions, further driving the need for robust and high-speed wireless connectivity.

Premium Insights



Digital Transformation Initiatives and Widespread Adoption of IoT Devices to Drive Market

Hardware Segment to Lead Market in 2023

Enterprise-Class Wi-Fi Segment to Dominate Market in 2023

Indoor Segment to Lead Market in 2023

Education Vertical to be Largest Segment in 2023 Hardware and Education Segments to Account for Significant Shares in 2023

Case Studies



University of Cambridge Used Aruba Wi-Fi and Airwave to Create City-Wide Network Access

Kingston City Council Implemented Telstra Air Public Wi-Fi to Support Local Businesses and Encourage Community Engagement

Cisco Helped Tokio Marine and Nichido Fire Insurance Increase Digitalization and Implement Workstyle Reforms

Southstar Drug Deployed Huawei Wi-Fi 6 Solution for Seamless Wireless Network Productivity St. Jakob Park Used Huawei's Wi-Fi 6 for High User Concurrency and Secure Connection

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Rising Adoption of Digital Solutions for Quality Wireless Network Connectivity

Increasing Investments by Telecom Players in Wireless Network Infrastructure

Adoption of Smartphones and Smart Appliances to Stay Connected Via Remote Technology

Increased Implementation of Byod and Cyod Trends Among Organizations Widespread Adoption of IoT Devices

Restraints



Difficulty in Securing Wi-Fi Networks in Smes Targeted by Cybercriminals Contention Loss and Co-Channel Interference

Opportunities



Government Initiatives for Smart City Modules for Urban Infrastructure

Rapid Evolution of Carrier Wi-Fi Continued Upgrades in Wi-Fi Standards

Challenges



Poor User Experience in High-Density Environments Lack of Data Security and Privacy in Deploying Wi-Fi Solutions

Company Profiles

Key Players



Cisco

Ericsson

Extreme Networks

Huawei

Juniper Networks

Panasonic

Fortinet

Aruba

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Netgear

Broadcom

Airtel

Orange Business Services

Comcast Business

Vodafone

Telstra

Fujitsu

At&T Ubiquiti Networks

Startups/Smes



Lever Technology Group

Redway Networks

Superloop

Cambium Networks

Casa Systems

Fon

D-Link

Actiontec Electronics

Adb Global

Sdmc Technology Edgewater Wireless Systems

