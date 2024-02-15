KBA Attorneys Secures $1.5 Million Verdict In Nursing Home Trial In Baltimore Nursing Home Case

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) KBA Attorneys secures second seven-figure nursing home trial verdict within six months.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In another nursing home negligence trial, a $1,500,000 verdict should send shockwaves through the nursing home industry. A Baltimore City jury found a local nursing home liable in a negligence case resulting in the death of resident Nelson Anderson. KBA Attorneys nursing home team led by trial counsel Reza Davani and his co-counsel, Lauren Henry, fought this week to bring justice to the Anderson family.The case centers around the tragic neglect of Mr. Anderson, who developed a life-threatening Stage 4 pressure ulcer due to the facility's failure to provide basic care. Nelson Anderson, whose family placed their trust in the nursing home to provide him with the necessary medical attention and personal care, suffered immensely due to the facility's negligence. The pressure ulcer/bedsore above his buttocks became a direct cause of his untimely death. Medical experts testified that the ulcer developed because of the nursing home staff's failure to regularly turn and reposition Mr. Anderson, a basic yet critical measure required to prevent such wounds.This verdict highlights the grave consequences of neglect and malpractice within the nursing home industry, particularly the importance of adhering to standard care practices such as regular repositioning of residents to prevent pressure ulcers. The jury's decision sends a strong message to nursing homes everywhere about the importance of diligent care and the severe repercussions of failing to uphold these duties.This victory is KBA Attorney's second consecutive trial verdict in months. Trial lawyer, Reza Davani secured a $9 million dollar verdict in Baltimore County in August 2023. For family members of those injured in nursing homes, this verdict represents a beacon of hope and a step toward greater accountability in the care of our most vulnerable citizens. It underscores the legal avenues available to seek justice for loved ones who have suffered due to negligence and malpractice.For attorneys, this case serves as a pivotal reference point for future nursing home lawsuits, demonstrating the critical importance of thorough investigation, expert testimony, and a compassionate understanding of the victim's plight. The outcome of this trial is a testament to the power of the legal system to enact meaningful change and provide justice for those wronged.KBA Attorneys' nursing home group led by trial lawyer, Reza Davani, dedicates themselves to fighting for the rights of individuals and families affected by nursing home malpractice. We stand ready to support anyone seeking justice for similar cases of neglect and abuse. Let this verdict serve as a reminder that no institution is above the law, and that every individual deserves to receive care and respect. That said, each case is different, and this past record is no assurance that any attorney will be successful in reaching a favorable result in any future case. For more information or to seek legal advice, please contact our offices.The case is Rose Anderson as PR for the Estate of Nelson L. Anderson v. Alice Operator, LLC d/b/a Autumn Lake Healthcare at Alice Manor, Case No. 24-C-22-002718 (Cir. Ct. Baltimore City)About KBA AttorneysKetterer Browne & Associates (KBA) is an innovative law firm with lawyers licensed in DC, Maryland, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas. KBA practices elsewhere on a pro hac vice basis.KBA handles serious injury cases including nursing home, medical malpractice, and motor vehicle cases. Its attorneys help people with catastrophic injuries including brain injuries, serious burns, and loss of limbs. KBA is recognized in the mass tort space focusing particularly on medical device cases such as hernia mesh, failed hips, and other implants, as well as pharmaceutical cases. Recognized by both colleagues and adversaries as leaders and innovators, KBA has gained the reputation of finding creative solutions for complex cases and using cutting0edge technology to achieve justice for its clients. Client-centered caring is the goal at KBA.Contact Information:Justin Browne, Esq.Ketterer, Browne & Associates, LLC336 S. Main StreetBel Air, MD 210141-855-KBA-LAWS (855-522-5297)...

