India objects to Chinese construction in disputed area

(MENAFN) New Delhi has formally raised objections with Beijing over reported construction activities in the lower Shaksgam Valley, an area that has been a longstanding point of contention between India, China, and Pakistan. The valley, which was ceded to China by Pakistan in 1963, is claimed by India as part of its territory.



In response to recent reports and satellite imagery indicating construction work near the Siachen Glacier, often referred to as the world's highest battlefield, India has lodged a protest with the Chinese government. The Indian Foreign Ministry expressed concerns about what it described as "illegal attempts to alter facts on the ground" by China in the disputed region.



The construction activity, reportedly involving the building of a road in the Shaksgam Valley, has drawn scrutiny from Indian authorities, particularly given its proximity to the strategic Siachen Glacier. According to a report by India Today, the road leads from Highway G219 in China's Xinjiang Province and extends into the mountains approximately 50 km north of India's northernmost point, Indira Col.



Highlighting India's longstanding rejection of the 1963 China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement, which saw Pakistan cede the Shaksgam Valley to China, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's refusal to accept the agreement. Jaiswal emphasized India's commitment to safeguarding its territorial integrity and interests in the region, asserting that necessary measures will be taken to address the situation.



The Indian government's formal protest underscores the ongoing tensions and disputes in the region, with India reaffirming its stance on territorial sovereignty and expressing vigilance against any perceived incursions or alterations in the disputed territory. The development adds to the complex geopolitical dynamics in the area, where territorial disputes between India, China, and Pakistan continue to be a source of contention and diplomatic friction.

MENAFN07052024000045015687ID1108182786