Launch Of Japan's Flagship H3 Rocket Postponed

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The second launch of Japan's flagship H3 launch vehicle,
scheduled for February 15, has been postponed due to adverse
weather conditions, Azernews reports, citing the
Japanese Space Research Agency (JAXA).
It was decided to postpone the launch of the rocket after
clarifying the information on the weather forecast. The rocket will
be launched from the Tanegashima Center in Kagoshima Prefecture at
9:22 a.m. local time on February 17.
It should be noted that the first launch attempt of the H3, the
successor to the H2A rocket, failed in March last year due to
engine failure of the second stage. JAXA recently investigated the
cause of this malfunction and took the necessary measures. The H3
is the first large rocket developed in Japan in the last 30 years.
Japan is considering the possibility of using H3 rockets in a
competitive and profitable business related to putting satellites
into orbit. "H3" is also intended for use by Japan in space
research, including the exploration of the Moon. The process of
developing this type of missile started in 2013. Mitsubishi Company
manufactures and assembles rocket components. Its length is 63
meters, diameter is 5.2 meters. The launch mass of the largest
rocket configuration is 574 tons.
