Missile Threat From Sea Has Not Disappeared, Enemy Is Setting Up Its Logistics In Crimea - Humeniuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Despite the destruction of another Russian ship by the Defense Forces, the missile threat from the sea has not disappeared. The enemy continues to set up its logistics and infrastructure in Crimea, moving property from Novorossiysk to Sevastopol and back.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated by Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Center of the Operational Command "South", on the air of the telethon "United News".

"We are "storming" them [the Russian occupiers] hard and will continue to "storm" them, squeeze them, and there will be no more normal life. They have already realized this. They are still in the Black Sea , although they are trapped in the southeastern part, but they are still there, and today they have once again reminded us that they have Kalibr missiles, and they can fire them at the territory of Ukraine. This means that the missile threat from the sea has not gone away, it remains. But we remember that they have some difficulties in using this potential. Nevertheless, the enemy is quite insidious and does not give up trying, as evidenced by the extreme route of the Caesar Kunikov. The enemy keeps trying to move their property from Novorossiysk to Sevastopol and vice versa. This suggests that they continue to equip their logistics and infrastructure, trying to arrange it so that the re-equipment of "Kalibr" and maintenance of missile launchers takes place at the point of basing where they are now," said Humeniuk.

Ukrainian forces destroy Russia'sKunikov large landing ship

She noted that the missile threat remains, the Russian missile frigate Admiral Makarov continues to be on combat duty and is capable of striking. Not only is a massive enemy missile attack a danger, the enemy also practices precision missile strikes, the spokeswoman said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 14, the GUR announced the destruction of the Russian large landing ship Caesar Kunikov near Alupka with the help of Magura V5 strike marine drones . At the time of the destruction, it was carrying cargo. As the DIU added, "it is symbolic that the Russian officer after whom the ship was named was killed on the same day 81 years ago."