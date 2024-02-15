NATO-Ukraine Council: Allies Agree On Demining Coalition, One Million Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels, NATO Defense Ministers have reiterated their commitment to continue military assistance to Ukraine in its efforts to counter Russian aggression.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this at a press conference following the meetings of NATO Defense Ministers in Brussels, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Defence Minister Umerov briefed Allies on the latest developments on the ground. And we addressed the importance of our continued support. Just in the past few days, we have seen new packages of aid announced by Allies including Canada, Finland, and Norway. Covering key capabilities like F-16 equipment and spare parts, as well as air defence.

A group of Allies is coming together with the goal of delivering one million drones to Ukraine. 20 NATO Allies have also agreed to form a demining coalition.

All of this will help to save Ukrainian lives,” said Stoltenberg.

UK to supply thousands ofto Ukraine

He noted that together, NATO Allies account for 99% of all military aid to Ukraine, and the continued commitment is essential to preserving Ukraine's freedom.



“Since Russia's invasion, the United States has provided Ukraine with around 75 billion

dollars in military, financial, and humanitarian aid. Other NATO Allies and partners have provided over 100 billion US dollars. So our support is an example of true transatlantic burden sharing.

And it is making a real difference every day,” said Stoltenberg.

On February 15, a meeting of NATO defense ministers was held in Brussels, during which a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council took place. Minister of Defence Rustem Umerov participated in the event via teleconference.