World Series Of Poker Champion Chris Moneymaker Brings Poker Tour To Palm Beach Kennel Club February 15Th-27Th, 2024

- Chris MoneymakerWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- West Palm Beach, Fla- Chris Moneymaker , the American Poker Player who won the Main Event at the 2003 World Series of Poker is bringing his Moneymaker Poker tour to the prestigious Palm Beach Kennel Club in Palm Beach Florida February 15th -27th 2024.The PBKC will be hosting over a thousand poker players from around the country and abroad to compete for both titles and prize money including over $1 million dollars in guarantees. The event will also feature 24 trophy events in 13 days and live streaming tables for the finals.Thursday, February 15th will open with the Moneymaker Mystery Bounty $250,000 with a $500 buy in and finish on Monday, February 26th with the Moneymaker Deep Stack, Purple Chip Bounty, Big O Championship and The Main Event live streamed final table. Buy-ins range from $86.00 - $2500.00.Sponsor of the Moneymaker Poker Tour is Bull and Boar BBQ Shop. The sponsor partnership comes at just the right time as the tour looks to capitalize on its momentum.Moneymaker states " In the ever-evolving landscape of entertainment, the poker content space has experienced a remarkable surge in popularity over the past few years. From engaging poker vloggers to the advent of innovative platforms, the poker community is thriving in a new era of excitement and engagement. As we watch the MoneymakerPoker Tours continue to expand across the country, we are so happy to be part of that passion for poker our players feel."The Palm Beach Kennel Club is located at 1111 W. Congress Ave. West Palm Beach, Florida.For more information and forms visit###Chris Moneymaker is a Philanthropist, Entrepreneur, an American poker player and the winner of the Main Event at the 2003 World Series of Poker (WSOP) His 2003 win is said to have revolutionized poker because he was the first person to become a world champion after qualifying on a poker site. According to an article in the Las Vegas Sun, Moneymaker's victory, also known worldwide as the Moneymaker Effect, has been credited with launching the "poker craze" along with assistance from televised tournaments with hole-card cameras and the increased popularity of online poker.

