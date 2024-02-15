Louisiana College Students Can Earn $4,000 In Technology Scholarships From Entergy For The 202425 School Year

(MENAFN- 3BL) Entergy's Information Technology organization has announced the application period has opened for its scholarship program for New Orleans metro area college students. The Entergy Technology Scholarship Program will award up to five current college students a one-time $4,000 scholarship toward their education. The students must currently be enrolled in college and majoring in an eligible technology field.

Eligible students can apply now through Jan. 23, 2024, on the Entergy Technology Scholarship Program website .

“This scholarship program is part of Entergy's commitment to nurturing young talent, supporting the New Orleans metro area, and building a stronger, resilient and more diverse IT workforce for the future,” said Michael Rhymes, Entergy's vice president and chief information officer.

Applicants to the Entergy Technology Scholarship Program must meet all the following criteria:



Be a graduate of a high school located in the greater New Orleans metro area, including Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany or Tangipahoa parishes.

Be current full-time undergraduate students with a declared major in cloud computing, communication networks and security, computer engineering, computer information systems, computer science, cybersecurity, data science, engineering technology, information systems, and information technology.

Enrolled in or will be transferring to one of the following universities for the full 2024-25 academic year:



Dillard University.



Grambling State University.



Loyola University. Southern University.

Entergy IT selected the New Orleans metro area as a pilot location for the scholarship program, with hopes to expand to other communities in Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas in the future.

The scholarship program supports the Entergy's corporate social responsibility mission to create sustainable value for our customers, employees, communities and owners. Aligning with our business objectives, these scholarships serve as a fundamental element in developing a pipeline of future talent in our workforce, expand economic development in the region and meet our customers' needs.

Learn more and apply online

Eligible college students can visit the Entergy Technology Scholarship Program webpage to learn more about the scholarship and apply. Applications are now open and will be accepted through Jan. 23, 2024. Students who are selected to receive the scholarship will be contacted in March 2024.

Selection of recipients are made by Scholarship America, a leading scholarship facilitator and partner. Entergy does not participate in the selection process.