Spain Announces Transfer Of M113 Armored Vehicles To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles has announced the rapid transfer of a batch of M113 tracked armored personnel carriers and other equipment to Ukraine.

She said this at the 19th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ministry of Defense of Spain .

According to Robles, these are M113 armored vehicles, two of which have been converted into sanitary vehicles. Spain will later supply Ukraine with several fire trucks, snow removal vehicles and personnel carriers, as well as other equipment, including two light vessels, a power generator and a water treatment plant.

"In addition, Robles reported on the supply of different weapons for air defense, air and naval operations," the ministry said.

Spain trains Ukrainian military in servicing Patriot

At the same time, Robles noted the "very good pace" of Ukrainian military training in Spain, evaluating the quality of the training, which includes the use of the Patriot, NASAMS and Hawk systems, as well as planning and conducting underwater demining.

During the meeting, the minister noted that Spain would participate in six coalitions in support of Ukraine, which "form the basis for our long-term assistance and also play an important role in helping bring the Ukrainian Armed Forces closer to full interoperability with allies and partners."

The 19th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group took place on February 14.

Illustration photo: Mykhailo Fedorov