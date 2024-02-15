Controversy arises over Norwegian Council decision on refugee reception

(MENAFN) The decision by the local council in Drammen, a city in southern Norway, to exclusively accept Ukrainian refugees, while refusing others, has sparked criticism from lawmakers and government officials. The rationale behind the council's decision, citing easier integration for Ukrainian refugees, has been met with condemnation, with many asserting that such actions violate Norwegian laws.



Drammen, with a significant immigrant population constituting up to a third of its residents, found itself at the center of controversy following the council's vote. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, leading a center-left government, swiftly condemned the decision, emphasizing that Norway's municipalities do not have the authority to selectively accept refugees based on nationality. Støre affirmed that while municipalities can determine the number of refugees they accommodate, they cannot discriminate in their selection process.



The response from governmental and opposition figures underscores the legal ramifications of Drammen's decision. The local county governor's office has initiated an inquiry, requesting clarification from the municipality's leadership regarding the decision's legal basis. This inquiry will culminate in a final determination by the end of February.



The narrow 29-28 vote by the right-leaning municipal council in Drammen reflects the contentious nature of the decision. Acknowledging the controversial nature of their action, the council stated its awareness of challenging existing norms and testing the limits of municipal influence in refugee intake policies. However, opposition figures like Simon Nordanger, representing the Center party, have taken a more proactive stance by reporting the decision to the police. Nordanger alleges that the decision violates both statutory law and constitutional principles.



The unfolding situation in Drammen underscores broader debates surrounding refugee integration policies and the legal boundaries of municipal autonomy in Norway. As stakeholders await further developments, the controversy serves as a focal point for discussions on immigration and governance in the country.

MENAFN15022024000045015682ID1107856881