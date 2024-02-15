Numerous Tax Concessions Related To Economic Reintegration Planned In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The legislation regarding the economic reintegration of the
liberated territories provides for several concessions. As economic
activity increases in those areas, all investors will feel this
positive effect, Azernews reports, citing Emil
Garayev, chief of staff of the State Tax Service, telling at the
forum Tax System in the New Development Period: Strategic Goals for
a Sustainable Economy, held today.
He said that the implemented tax policy aims to improve
investment activity and determine the optimal tax burden on
prioritized areas:
"The only tax is the excise tax, which is subject to changes
taking into account the recommendations of the World Health
Organization. In all other cases, which affect investments only
softening is observed in tax types."
