Numerous Tax Concessions Related To Economic Reintegration Planned In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The legislation regarding the economic reintegration of the liberated territories provides for several concessions. As economic activity increases in those areas, all investors will feel this positive effect, Azernews reports, citing Emil Garayev, chief of staff of the State Tax Service, telling at the forum Tax System in the New Development Period: Strategic Goals for a Sustainable Economy, held today.

He said that the implemented tax policy aims to improve investment activity and determine the optimal tax burden on prioritized areas:

"The only tax is the excise tax, which is subject to changes taking into account the recommendations of the World Health Organization. In all other cases, which affect investments only softening is observed in tax types."