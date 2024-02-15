US ambassador reminds NATO of situation in Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a candid reality check, Washington's ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, has indicated that Ukraine is unlikely to receive an invitation to join the alliance this year, despite repeated assurances of full membership in the past. Speaking to journalists ahead of the upcoming meeting of the United States military bloc's defense ministers, Smith addressed expectations for this summer's NATO summit in Washington.



While reiterating the official stance that "Ukraine's future is in the NATO Alliance," Smith acknowledged that the alliance is unlikely to extend an invitation at the upcoming summit.



Ukraine had officially submitted its application to join NATO in the autumn of 2022, underscoring its strategic foreign policy goal. The country had enshrined its desire for accession into its constitution in 2019.



Despite the tempered expectations for immediate NATO membership, Smith emphasized that NATO remains committed to supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. She highlighted the alliance's focus on ensuring that Ukraine can "prevail on the battlefield" and anticipated member states pledging to "move closer to Ukraine" during the summit. Smith expressed the expectation that concrete steps would be taken to bridge the gap between the current situation and full-fledged NATO membership for Ukraine.



This latest development comes in the wake of similar remarks by Britain's envoy to NATO, David Quarrey, who cautioned that Kiev should not anticipate significant progress in its membership bid in the near future. According to Quarrey, while Ukraine is "getting closer all the time," the "situation on the ground" poses challenges, preventing substantial leaps toward NATO membership.



The diplomatic messages from the United States and United Kingdom envoys underscore the complex geopolitical landscape surrounding Ukraine's aspirations for NATO membership. As expectations are recalibrated, the article explores the implications of this delayed timeline and the ongoing dynamics influencing Ukraine's path toward integration with the trans-Atlantic alliance.





