Imprisoned ex chief`s party left out from coalition in spite of winning

(MENAFN) In a significant political development, two major political parties in Pakistan, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), have announced their decision to form a coalition government. This move, however, sidelines the party of the jailed former prime minister, Imran Khan, the PTI, despite its candidates securing the most votes in the recent election.



The decision to forge a coalition government was confirmed at a press conference in Islamabad, where leaders of the PML-N and PPP, along with four other parties, expressed their commitment to overcoming the challenges facing Pakistan. PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif emerged as the consensus candidate for the prime ministerial position, a decision endorsed by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.



Imran Khan, currently incarcerated and disqualified from participating in the election, issued a statement through the PTI/Tehreek-e-Insaf party, alleging widespread electoral rigging that undermined the credibility of the vote. Khan warned against the formation of a government based on what he termed "stolen votes," emphasizing that such actions not only disrespect citizens but could also have detrimental effects on the country's economy.



The contention over the election results and the subsequent formation of a new executive has led to days of uncertainty in Pakistan's political landscape. In the recent election, PTI-backed candidates secured 93 out of 266 directly elected seats, falling short of the majority needed for a clear mandate.



Despite Khan's claims of electoral tampering, Pakistan's caretaker government and the election commission have vehemently denied any wrongdoing. The exclusion of PTI from the coalition government, despite its electoral success, adds a layer of complexity to the political dynamics in the country. As Pakistan navigates this political transition, questions linger about the impact on governance, stability, and the economy in the coming days.



