Gujarat Is A Role Model For Youth To Prosper In Sports: Kalyan Chaubey Credits Narendra Modi For His Vision As CM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) The Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) Joint Secretary and President of the All-India Football Federation, Kalyan Chaubey feels that Gujarat, with its statewide infrastructure and pro-sports policy, has fast emerged as a hotbed for young athletes to pursue, prosper and professionalise in sports.

On his recent visit to Ahmedabad, Kalyan Chaubey, himself a former international footballer, said that how a small step in 2010 like a 'Khel Mahakumb' – a brainchild of the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, not only gave opportunities to millions of youths in sports, but the very initiative has given birth to the idea of 'Khelo India' – a road to becoming a sporting powerhouse.

The IOA Joint Secretary was in Ahmedabad recently to meet Gujarat Olympic Association officials. and he also attended the inauguration of the Gujarat Super League – the state's premium football competition. The final of the Gujarat Super League is slated for Sunday evening.

Kalyan Chaubey said,“Gujarat's 'Khel Mahakumb' model is the magnum opus in sports, a significant grassroots initiative in the state. The multi-discipline competition from Panchayat to taluka to district and then at state-level has empowered the youth to showcase their skills, and the numbers are overwhelming. Close to 5 million youths' participation year-on-year, with over 1.60 lakh winners and 40 crore of prize money, Gujarat has truly taken the sports to the masses.”

The Sports Authority of Gujarat, which organises the 'Khel Mahakumb', runs various sports schemes across 28 disciplines in support of athletes, including seven Centre of Excellence, which has provided professional training to over 7000 athletes.

Further elaborating his views, Chaubey said,“While the youth of Gujarat continue to reap the benefits of what was started by their then Chief Minister, after becoming Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi took this idea to the nation. Over the decade, Khelo India has produced innumerable athletes for the country. We can all see the results of India's performance in international competitions. Today India has an increased appetite for medals at marque sports events.

“The result is immediate and for all of us to see,” said Kalyan Chaubey.“In the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, India sent 655 athletes in 40 disciplines and returned home with 107 medals, which was fourth best in the medals tally.”