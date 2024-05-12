Fire Breaks Out In Delhi Factory; Six Injured

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) At least six persons were injured on Sunday after a massive fire broke out at a factory here, an official said.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that a call regarding the fire at a factory in Bawana Industrial area was received at around 3.05 p.m.

Nine persons were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, the police said, adding that of the six injured, three are in critical condition.

"A total of 20 fire tenders were used to douse the flames. Fire is under control now," Garg, meanwhile, said.

The fire department official said that three individuals whose condition is said to be serious were identified as Kuldeep (18), Bablu (25) and Mastram (20). They have been referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment.

"The reason behind the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," he added.