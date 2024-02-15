Women’S Health Diagnostics Market Size, Share And Forecast Report 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

“ Women's Health Diagnostics

Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028. ”

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the

global

women's health diagnostics

market

size, report, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the

Women's Health Diagnostics

Market?

The global women's health diagnostics market size reached US$ 23.6 Billion in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 37.3 Billion by 2028 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.51% during 2023-2028.

What is Women's Health Diagnostics ?

Women's health diagnostics refers to the comprehensive and evolving field of medical assessments and tests specifically tailored to monitor, diagnose, and maintain the well-being of women. It encompasses a broad spectrum of healthcare procedures and examinations that address the health concerns and needs of women. It also involves wellness screenings and preventative measures like regular check-ups, cholesterol checks, and blood pressure monitoring. It facilitates the early detection and prevention of various diseases, which include breast cancer, cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, and uterine fibroids. It aids in the management of chronic conditions that disproportionately affect women, such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis.

Women's Health Diagnostics

Market

Demand, Industry Trends:

The increasing prevalence of several chronic diseases among the female population represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Additionally, the rising number of women entering menopause and facing age-related health challenges, such as osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease, driving the demand for diagnostic services is driving the demand for diagnostic services. Along with this, the growing emphasis on preventive healthcare is encouraging women to seek regular check-ups and screenings.

Apart from this, ongoing advancements in diagnostic technologies and the development of digital mammography, three-dimensional (3D) ultrasounds, and non-invasive prenatal testing are becoming more accessible and accurate, leading to earlier and more precise diagnoses. These technological innovations are enhancing patient outcomes and improving the overall healthcare experience for women. Moreover, women are actively seeking information about their health and advocating for comprehensive diagnostic evaluations, which is strengthening the growth of the market.

Furthermore, various healthcare companies and research institutions are investing heavily in the development of innovative diagnostic tests and technologies specifically tailored to the health needs of women. These ongoing research and development (R&D) activities are expanding the range of available diagnostic options and improving their accuracy. Along with this, the governing authorities of various countries are undertaking initiatives and introducing policies that focus on women's health, such as breast cancer screening programs and subsidized preventive services.



Leading Companies Operating in the Global Women's Health Diagnostics Industry:



Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Company

bioMérieux SA

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cook Group Incorporated

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

General Electric Company

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Siemens AG Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Diagnostic Devices

o

Biopsy Device

o

Imaging and Monitoring Devices

o

Accessories and Consumables

Diagnostic Tests

o

Breast Cancer Testing

o

PAP Smear and HPV Test

o

Pregnancy Testing and Ovulation Testing

o

Others



Breakup by Application:



Breast Cancer

Infectious Disease Testing

Osteoporosis Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing
Others

Breakup by End User:



Hospital and Diagnostics Centers
Home Care

Breakup by Region:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

