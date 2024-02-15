Estonian Business To Branch Out Services In Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 15. Omniva
(Estonian Post) plans to expand its presence in Uzbekistan's
market, the company's Vice President of International Business Sven
Kukemelk told Trend .
"Omniva sees Central Asia as one of the most attractive regions
for expansion. As a result, Omniva is operating in the Central Asia
region, providing cross-border e-commerce services and continuously
extending the variety of services supplied," he said.
According to the corporation, Omniva now offers services in
Uzbekistan through partnerships with local businesses. However,
given the market's potential, other future development options are
being evaluated.
The Central Asian region, with Uzbekistan as its largest market
and a population of over 33 million, presents an appealing
opportunity for logistics services. Omniva sees Uzbekistan's market
size as a critical component, with vast prospects for domestic and
cross-border logistics operations.
Uzbekistan's appeal is further enhanced by its geographical
advantages. The country's strategic location and well-connected
infrastructure, particularly through Uzbekistan Airways, allow for
effective transportation networks, which are critical to the smooth
operation of the logistics business. Furthermore, the booming
e-commerce in Central Asia underlines Uzbekistan's potential for
rapid expansion. Because e-commerce in the region is still in its
early stages, there are chances for companies like Omniva to
capitalize on increasing customer demand and market expansion.
" Entering a new market necessitates some
advance planning and investigation. The main hurdles include
dealing with legislative frameworks, recognizing cultural nuances,
forming local alliances, overcoming language barriers, and handling
logistical issues. Compliance with local regulations, such as
getting essential permissions and licenses and knowing taxation
policies, are the most significant regulatory issues to consider,"
Sven Kukemelk noted.
In conclusion, he added that one of the best approaches to
overcome the challenges of new market entry and mitigate risks is
to seek help and guidance from local experts and advisors or to
establish partnerships with local companies.
