Estonian Business To Branch Out Services In Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 15. Omniva (Estonian Post) plans to expand its presence in Uzbekistan's market, the company's Vice President of International Business Sven Kukemelk told Trend .

"Omniva sees Central Asia as one of the most attractive regions for expansion. As a result, Omniva is operating in the Central Asia region, providing cross-border e-commerce services and continuously extending the variety of services supplied," he said.

According to the corporation, Omniva now offers services in Uzbekistan through partnerships with local businesses. However, given the market's potential, other future development options are being evaluated.

The Central Asian region, with Uzbekistan as its largest market and a population of over 33 million, presents an appealing opportunity for logistics services. Omniva sees Uzbekistan's market size as a critical component, with vast prospects for domestic and cross-border logistics operations.

Uzbekistan's appeal is further enhanced by its geographical advantages. The country's strategic location and well-connected infrastructure, particularly through Uzbekistan Airways, allow for effective transportation networks, which are critical to the smooth operation of the logistics business. Furthermore, the booming e-commerce in Central Asia underlines Uzbekistan's potential for rapid expansion. Because e-commerce in the region is still in its early stages, there are chances for companies like Omniva to capitalize on increasing customer demand and market expansion.

" Entering a new market necessitates some advance planning and investigation. The main hurdles include dealing with legislative frameworks, recognizing cultural nuances, forming local alliances, overcoming language barriers, and handling logistical issues. Compliance with local regulations, such as getting essential permissions and licenses and knowing taxation policies, are the most significant regulatory issues to consider," Sven Kukemelk noted.

In conclusion, he added that one of the best approaches to overcome the challenges of new market entry and mitigate risks is to seek help and guidance from local experts and advisors or to establish partnerships with local companies.