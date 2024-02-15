Fidel Is Participating In Pune International Bussiness Summit - 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Fidel is participating at Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture`s Pune International Business Summit, which will be held on Monday, 26th February and Tuesday, 27th February 2024 at JW Marriott, Senapati Bapat Road, Pune.



Fidel is excited to be collaborating with the MCCIA for their flagship event, Pune IBS 2024, which is one of Maharashtraï¿1⁄2s most vibrant events to discuss opportunities to going global. Join us at this event, and meet us at Booth No. 1.



Fidel specializes in empowering businesses with seamless global or new market entry by alleviating language barriers. Through our advanced LangTech Services and Solutions, we provide comprehensive support in overcoming linguistic challenges, ensuring effective communication and localization across diverse markets.



Whether itï¿1⁄2s navigating cultural nuances, adapting content for international audiences, or delivering localized web and app solutions, Fidel is dedicated to facilitating a smooth entry into new markets, enabling businesses to thrive on a global scale.



We look forward to connecting with you at the Pune IBS 2024!

For inquiries or to schedule a meeting, reach out to us at: ...

