Anti-Narcotics Department Cracks Down On Drug Traffickers Across Country, Arrests Dealers

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) personnel has carried out nine operations against drug dealers in Amman, Mafraq, Maan and Karak over the past few days, resulting in the arrest of 19 suspects, including one deemed extremely dangerous and armed men, as well as the seizure of large amount of drugs and several firearms.



The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Wednesday said that in Amman, efforts led to foiling an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of drugs into a neighbouring country by concealing them in picture frames hidden in a parcel.



When the package was seized, 25,000 illicit pills were found and three suspects were arrested in connection with the case, PSD said.

Three other cases were handled in Amman, including one that involved an extremely dangerous and armed individual, wanted by AND and other law enforcement entities.





Another case involved the arrest of two drug traffickers in southern Amman, resulting in the seizure of 36 palm-sized sheets of hashish, 36 small containers of cannabis oil and a quantity of narcotic pills.

In Mafraq, four drug dealers were arrested four 10,000 illicit pills were seized, PSD said.

Another drug dealer was arrested in the northern Badia region with four firearms and narcotics in his possession.



In Maan, a drug dealer was arrested with 4,000 illicit pills and hashish and, In Irbid, three drug traffickers were arrested with seven palm-sized sheets of hashish. Two drug traffickers were arrested in Karak with 2,000 illicit pills and hashish.