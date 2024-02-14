JHCO Dispatches Two Aid Flights To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) on Wednesday dispatched two aid flights to Gaza, carrying medical supplies as part of Jordan's efforts to support the health sector in besieged strip.



The aid will enter through the Rafah crossing in Egypt to Gaza, which has been suffering from a severe shortage of medical equipments, according to a statement by the organisation.

Secretary-General of JHCO Hussein Shibli said that the air bridge accompanied by the land bridge will continue to bring aid to the people of Gaza, alleviating the suffering they endure, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The total number of flights carrying medicine and food sent from Jordan has reached 52, Shibli noted.

