Shangri-La Eros New Delhi Introduces Layers Of Love Social Media Campaign For Valentine's Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, February 2024: Love is in the air, and Shangri-La Eros New Delhi is infusing an extra dash of sweetness into Valentine's Day with its heartwarming social media campaign, "Layers of Love". From heartfelt moments to romantic dining, fairytale celebrations and meaningful travel experiences, Shangri-La stands as the ultimate destination for love throughout February.



As a delightful addition to the â€œLayers of Loveâ€ campaign, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi transforms its lobby into a haven of romantic experiences. A life-sized edible 5-foot heart, with almost 1,000 smaller hearts adorning it, will be on display and offers guests a charming, picturesque opportunity to capture and share cherished moments of love. The delectable installation seamlessly blends into the celebration, providing a unique sensory indulgence.



In the midst of this enchanting setting, a captivating Shangri-La Wishing Tree takes centre stage, with a nearby side table laden with heart cutouts for a delightful guest activity. This thoughtful arrangement allows guests to express their sentiments by writing and sharing heartfelt messages as part of the â€œLayers of Loveâ€ experience for their loved ones. As these unique moments unfold, accompanied by shared smiles and laughter, individuals at the hotel create profound connections with the essence of the Wishing Tree. In this harmonious atmosphere, a tapestry of memories is intricately woven, ready to be shared across social media platforms.



About Shangri-La:



Shangri-La, an iconic flagship brand of the Shangri-La Group, puts heartfelt service at the core of its distinctive Asian hospitality experience. Through imaginative and nature-inspired design, delightful culinary and cultural experiences, and its authentic and thoughtful service, the brand enables guests to realise their own moments of Shangri-La.



Today, the brand experience is brought to life in over 90 deluxe hotels and resorts at destinations around the world, including Australia, Canada, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan, Fiji, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, the Sultanate of Oman, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.



About Shangri-La Circle



Built on the idea that life is meant to be fun, limitless, and full of possibilities, Shangri-La Circle is a contemporary Asian travel lifestyle platform offering members a world of enhanced benefits at every point of their journey at over 100 Shangri-La, Kerry, JEN by Shangri-La, and Traders properties worldwide, along with the Groupâ€TMs portfolio of restaurants, wellness facilities and family experiences.

