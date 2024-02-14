Project 3 Mobility Raises €100 Million To Develop Autonomous Driving Ecosystem Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Project 3 Mobility , a Croatian company developing a new ecosystem of urban autonomous mobility, has closed its Series A investment round, growing the total amount raised from private investors to approximately €100 million.
In this significant investment round, Project 3 Mobility (P3) – a company developing its own autonomous electric vehicle, specialised infrastructure, and mobility service – gathered strong interest and support from leading global companies and investment funds. The investment is laying a solid foundation for the company's future development and growth.
TASARU Mobility Investments (TASARU) – a company fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the largest sovereign funds in the world – invested in Project 3 Mobility, making this their first investment in the next-generation technology sector and the first outside of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
In previous stages of development, Project 3 Mobility secured investments from notable entities, including Kia, one of South Korea's leading automotive manufacturers.
Other strategic investors are also supporting Project 3 Mobility, such as one of the global IT leaders in website hosting technology that enables online businesses excellence – SiteGround, prominent Croatian IT company Infinum, and Rimac Group – a provider of premium and luxury technology solutions in the mobility and energy sectors being the sole owner of Rimac Technology and majority shareholder of Bugatti Rimac.
