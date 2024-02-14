(MENAFN- Baystreet) Ocean Power Jumps on Funding

PNC Invests $1B in Nationwide Banking NetworkKornit Falls on Q4 FY ResultsInstacart Dips on LayoffsWednesday Morning's Trades Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris La - Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Avoid the Biotech and Solar Sector

When The Federal Reserve dismissed the market's expectations for cutting rates next month, it did not hurt the S&P 500 (SPY). The index closed at record highs last week. However, the highly indebted solar energy and the money-losing emerging biotechnology sector will underperform. High interest rates tighten credit conditions.

Sunpower (SPWR), Enphase (ENPH), and SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) are among the solar energy stocks at risk of under-performing. Although Enphase rallied by nearly 30% last week, the reversal depended largely on hopes of demand improving. CEO Badri Kothandaraman said that Europe has already shown early signs of a recovery. In particular, non-California states will bounce back quickly.

In the fourth quarter, Enphase reported a net income of only $21 million. This is 15 cents a share. Last year, it reported $154 million ($1.06 a share) in net income.

Beware of ENPH stock falling from here. The company has a $16.7 billion market capitalization of $300 million in quarterly revenue. Markets are not pricing in the risks of severe completion ahead.

In the biotech sector, Moderna's (MRNA) continued downtrend a macro warning for biotech investors. Last week, its Metagenomi IPO failed to excite investors. This is a red flag. The $94 million IPO lost 31% on Feb. 9. Metagenomi Technologies develops curative therapies using proprietary, metagenomics-derived, genome editing tools.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks