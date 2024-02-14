(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Ocean Power Jumps on Funding
PNC Invests $1B in Nationwide Banking Network
Kornit Falls on Q4 FY Results
Instacart Dips on Layoffs
Wednesday Morning's Trades Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Chris La - Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Avoid the Biotech and Solar Sector
When The Federal Reserve dismissed the market's expectations for cutting rates next month, it did not hurt the S&P 500 (SPY). The index closed at record highs last week. However, the highly indebted solar energy and the money-losing emerging biotechnology sector will underperform. High interest rates tighten credit conditions.
Sunpower (SPWR), Enphase (ENPH), and SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) are among the solar energy stocks at risk of under-performing. Although Enphase rallied by nearly 30% last week, the reversal depended largely on hopes of demand improving. CEO Badri Kothandaraman said that Europe has already shown early signs of a recovery. In particular, non-California states will bounce back quickly.
In the fourth quarter, Enphase reported a net income of only $21 million. This is 15 cents a share. Last year, it reported $154 million ($1.06 a share) in net income.
Beware of ENPH stock falling from here. The company has a $16.7 billion market capitalization of $300 million in quarterly revenue. Markets are not pricing in the risks of severe completion ahead.
In the biotech sector, Moderna's (MRNA) continued downtrend a macro warning for biotech investors. Last week, its Metagenomi IPO failed to excite investors. This is a red flag. The $94 million IPO lost 31% on Feb. 9. Metagenomi Technologies develops curative therapies using proprietary, metagenomics-derived, genome editing tools.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN14022024000212011056ID1107852014
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.