China Is Testing 6G Technology In Space

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China Mobile, the world's largest telecommunications operator by
the number of mobile subscribers, has successfully launched the
first relevant satellite of our planet to test 6G technology, Azernews reports, citing to China Daily.
With this step, the Chinese company has laid the foundation for
a new stage in its efforts to explore integrated space and
ground-based communication technologies.
China's new project will mark the beginning of an important
stage in the development of satellite technologies. Thus, the test
satellite placed in low Earth orbit has an innovative 6G design
architecture.
The publication reports that the 6G technology test satellite
has an autonomous structure developed jointly by China Mobile and
the Academy of Microsatellite Innovations of the Chinese Academy of
Sciences. Chinese experts said the system, which uses proprietary
software and hardware, supports in-orbit software reconfiguration,
flexible deployment of key network functions and automated
management. In addition, the satellite also improves the efficiency
and reliability of the basic mobile communication network in
orbit.
These experimental satellites, placed in orbit at an altitude of
about 500 kilometers, offer advantages such as low latency and high
data transfer speeds compared to high-orbit satellites that travel
a distance of 36,000 kilometers. According to China Mobile,
low-orbit satellites, positioned as an important platform for
future integrated space and terrestrial networks, can eliminate
gaps in telecommunications signal coverage in terrestrial mobile
networks and provide satellite Internet services with higher
bandwidth worldwide.
Based on these test satellites, China Mobile plans to conduct
orbital experiments that will accelerate the integration and
development of the technology industry for signals transmitted from
space to Earth.
