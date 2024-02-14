Spectrometry Market Share, Size, Global Industry Overview, SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

Report Highlights:

How big is the spectrometry market?

The global spectrometry market size reached US$ 15.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.76% during 2024-2032.

What is Spectrometry?

Spectrometry is a scientific method employed to study and analyze the properties of matter by measuring the interaction between matter and electromagnetic radiation. It is highly accurate, making it instrumental in a plethora of fields, including physics, chemistry, material science, and biochemistry, to ascertain the composition and structure of different substances. It plays a pivotal role in identifying unknown compounds and quantifying known materials to elucidate the structure and chemical properties of different molecules. Additionally, it is widely used in laboratories, research institutes, and industries to detect and measure isotopes, atoms, and molecules. As such, spectrometry is an indispensable analytical tool for a wide array of applications, characterized by its accuracy, reliability, and broad-spectrum usage. Some of the common types of spectrometry include mass spectrometry, atomic spectrometry, and molecular spectrometry.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the spectrometry industry?

The escalating advancements in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries majorly drive the global market. Along with this, the growing demand for spectrometry in drug discovery, protein identification, and genomics is significantly supporting the market. In addition, the increasing adoption of spectrometry in environmental testing, food safety analysis, and forensic applications is also fueling the expansion of this market. Moreover, the evolution of spectrometry technologies and the introduction of high-resolution mass spectrometers and hybrid mass spectrometers are positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the growing trend of miniaturization and automation in spectrometry instruments is also propelling the market. In addition, regulatory bodies worldwide are promoting the use of spectrometry techniques for drug testing and safety analysis, driving the acceptance and application of spectrometry. Furthermore, the increasing investment in research and development, along with a strong focus on innovation, is creating a positive market outlook.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Market Breakup by Type:



Molecular SpectrometryVisible and Ultraviolet SpectroscopyInfrared SpectroscopyNuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) SpectroscopyOthers

Mass Spectrometry (MS)MALDI-TOFTriple QuadrupoleQuadrupole-TrapHybrid Linear Ion Trap OrbitrapQuadrupole-Orbitrap Atomic SpectrometryAtomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS)Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (AES)Atomic Fluorescence Spectroscopy (AFS)X-ray Fluorescence (XRF)Inorganic Mass Spectroscopy

Market Breakup by Product:



Instrument

Consumables Services

Market Breakup by Application:



Proteomics

Metabolomics

Pharmaceutical Analysis

Forensic Analysis Others

Market Breakup by End User:



Government and Academic Institutions

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



Agilent Technologies Inc

AMETEK Inc

Bruker Corporation

JEOL Ltd.

Kore Technology (Beijing SDL Technology Co Ltd)

Leco Corporation.

MKS Instruments Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Waters Corporation

