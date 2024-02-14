The Kinetex Team Announced Integration With 1Inch!

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 14th February 2024, Despite the numerous decentralized exchanges (DEXes) that have emerged in the market, users still require assistance in locating the appropriate liquidity and the most effective trading routes for their crypto assets. This is unsurprising, as the DeFi industry and its services can be difficult to navigate, particularly for those with little or no experience, due to the abundance of platforms and tools available.

Fortunately, the DeFi space can be made more user-friendly and accessible with solutions developed by the Kinetex team. Kinetex works to connect different chains more seamlessly for an effortless and favorable trading experience. Liquidity Aggregation is one such solution created to simplify the search for adequate liquidity across the blockchain ecosystem. It combines liquidity from hundreds of sources, including 1inch.

According to Tigran Bolshoi, co-founder of Kinetex, 1inch stands out as one of the top liquidity aggregators in the DeFi market. Their API grants access to rates and liquidity across DeFi, enabling users to trade easily and quickly. Combined with Kinetex's advanced algorithms, this integration provides users with the best swap routes, whether on-chain or cross-chain.

With nearly 12 million users and a trading volume of $420 billion, 1inch is currently among the crypto industry's trailblazers that are shaping the future of Web3. Therefore, working with them is a great honor for the Kinetex team and an exciting possibility to add even more liquidity to the efficient Liquidity Aggregation solution.

Besides Liquidity Aggregation, the Kinetex team continues to explore and develop new cross-chain solutions that can help overcome even more problems often met in the cross-chain space. For instance, they are finishing the innovative Flash Trade, which will revolutionize how users engage with crypto.



