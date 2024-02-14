Kazakhstan Eyes Expansion Of Non-Resource Goods Exports To Qatar - President Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 14. Kazakhstan is ready to increase exports to Qatar on 60 non-commodity items totaling $250 million, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during talks with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Trend reports.

"Qatar will become one of Kazakhstan's top ten largest investors in the near future. Kazakhstan is ready to increase exports to Qatar on 60 non-resource commodity items totaling $250 million," Tokayev said.

He also proposed to increase mutual trade to $500 million soon.

"Qatar is our important and reliable partner in the Islamic world. I believe the time has come to give a new impetus to our bilateral relations. I propose to bring the interaction between Kazakhstan and Qatar to the level of a full-fledged strategic partnership. Important documents will be signed during my visit, which will give our cooperation a strategic character. We attach great importance to our relations, as Qatar is a special country for us. We are ready to make every effort to strengthen bilateral ties further. I express my gratitude for the hospitality shown to us," Tokayev added.

During the talks, issues of agriculture, transportation, logistics and tourism were discussed. Specifically, the Kazakh leader urged Qatar to make joint efforts to develop an intermodal transportation network connecting the Gulf and Central Asia to stimulate economic activity in the region. Kazakhstan is currently among the world's top 10 wheat and flour producers and plans to increase its irrigated land area to 3 million ha. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that there are grounds for expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector.

Special attention was paid to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties. The head of state proposed to organize Days of Culture of Kazakhstan and Qatar in the capitals of the two countries in 2025. He expressed confidence that these events will bring the peoples closer and demonstrate the richness of their cultural heritage.

In addition, the sides discussed topical issues on the regional and international agenda.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel