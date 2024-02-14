Kazakhstan Eyes Expansion Of Non-Resource Goods Exports To Qatar - President Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 14. Kazakhstan is
ready to increase exports to Qatar on 60 non-commodity items
totaling $250 million, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said
during talks with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani,
Trend reports.
"Qatar will become one of Kazakhstan's top ten largest investors
in the near future. Kazakhstan is ready to increase exports to
Qatar on 60 non-resource commodity items totaling $250 million,"
Tokayev said.
He also proposed to increase mutual trade to $500 million
soon.
"Qatar is our important and reliable partner in the Islamic
world. I believe the time has come to give a new impetus to our
bilateral relations. I propose to bring the interaction between
Kazakhstan and Qatar to the level of a full-fledged strategic
partnership. Important documents will be signed during my visit,
which will give our cooperation a strategic character. We attach
great importance to our relations, as Qatar is a special country
for us. We are ready to make every effort to strengthen bilateral
ties further. I express my gratitude for the hospitality shown to
us," Tokayev added.
During the talks, issues of agriculture, transportation,
logistics and tourism were discussed. Specifically, the Kazakh
leader urged Qatar to make joint efforts to develop an intermodal
transportation network connecting the Gulf and Central Asia to
stimulate economic activity in the region. Kazakhstan is currently
among the world's top 10 wheat and flour producers and plans to
increase its irrigated land area to 3 million ha. Kassym-Jomart
Tokayev believes that there are grounds for expanding cooperation
in the agricultural sector.
Special attention was paid to strengthening cultural and
humanitarian ties. The head of state proposed to organize Days of
Culture of Kazakhstan and Qatar in the capitals of the two
countries in 2025. He expressed confidence that these events will
bring the peoples closer and demonstrate the richness of their
cultural heritage.
In addition, the sides discussed topical issues on the regional
and international agenda.
